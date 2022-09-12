Elizabeth Lee Gill peacefully entered her eternal rest on September 9, 2022. A visitation for Elizabeth will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, TX 77521. A committal service will occur at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd, Baytown, TX 77520. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in memory of Mrs. Gill to the Barbers Hill Scholarship Association, PO Box 904, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580.
Elizabeth Lee Gill was born on July 9, 1928, on a farm near Mount Vernon, Texas, to Walter Henry Lee and Catherine Mitchell Lee. Elizabeth attended County Line School, Mt. Pleasant High School (Valedictorian), and East Texas Baptist College in Marshall, where she met her future husband J.B. Gill. They were married in June 1949 and moved to Mont Belvieu to become teachers at Barbers Hill High School. They joined Mont Belvieu’s First Baptist Church and remained faithful members for the rest of their lives. Elizabeth’s struggle ended and she peacefully entered her eternal rest on September 9, 2022.
