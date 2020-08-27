Dora Hatch passed away on August 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 31, at 10 a.m. at Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St, Baytown, TX 77521.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, at 10 a.m. at the Gering West Lawn Cemetery, 1100 Cemetery Dr, Gering, NE 69341. This service will not be available online and again we ask those attending to wear masks, social distance and avoid hugging. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Dora's honor to the Friends of Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge where she spent countless hours exploring and photographing nature. www.FriendsofAnahuacNWR.com/Donate
It is with great sadness that we announce Dora Hatch, 59 of Baytown, Texas passed away August 24th 2020. She was born November 30, 1960 in San Antonio, Texas. Dora was married to Barry Hatch for 41 years.
