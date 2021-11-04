Gisela Hanne-Lore Gaeke passed away on October 31, 2021. A visitation for Gisela will be held 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas. Funeral services will take place 10 a.m., Friday, October 5, 2021 at Crosby Brethren Church with interment to follow at Sterling-White Cemetery.
Gisela Hanne-Lore Gaeke, 84, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1936 in Deep, Germany to parents Rudolf Schmidt and Ella Runge Schmidt who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband Wilbert “Sonny” Gaeke; daughter Karen Gaeke; step-brother Stepsol Schmidt; and baby sister Ingrid Levy.
