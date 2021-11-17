Shirley Marie Bryant passed away on November 13, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church 301 Cypress Drive, Barrett Station, Texas on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by the homegoing service at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to join in the celebration of “Reedy’s” life.
Shirley Marie Bryant went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2021. She was a retired bus driver for Goose Creek CISD where she worked for 33 years. A celebration of life will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church 301 Cypress Drive, Barrett Station, Texas on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by the homegoing service at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to join in the celebration of “Reedy’s” life.
Commented