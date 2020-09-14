In September of 2020, Steven Willingham Jr, loving father, passed away at the age of 54. Steve was born on June 10, 1966 in Wichita Falls, Texas. A private celebration of his life will be held by close family members due to Covid concerns. We will spread his ashes in the bay he was so fond of and had so many happy memories.
In September of 2020, Steven Willingham Jr, loving father, passed away at the age of 54. Steve was born on June 10, 1966 in Wichita Falls, Texas, graduated from Crosby High School in 1984, and owned his own business, Tri-City Beach Plumbing as a master plumber. Steve was the proud father of twin girls Saige and Shianne Willingham.
