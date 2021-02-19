Billy (Bill) J. Johnson passed away on February 10, 2021. We will celebrate his life 10 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First Baptist Church of Dayton, 202 E Houston St., Dayton, Texas, 77535 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Billy (Bill) J. Johnson lived a life of devotion to his God, his family, his profession, and his community. Bill was also known as Daddy, Daddy Bill, Pop, Johnson, and The Professor. He was called Home on February 10, 2021, to be with his Lord and Savior. Bill was born on January 1, 1927, in Cayuga, Texas. After graduating from Cayuga High School, Bill joined the US Navy during World War II, where he served for two years. After serving his country, Bill attended Sam Houston State University—receiving his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. In 1949, Bill moved to Dayton, Texas, to begin his student teaching, and in 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Norma Lee Couchman, and together, they started a family. Throughout his career with Dayton ISD, Bill served as an agriculture teacher, math teacher, counselor, and principal. Bill loved assisting students with getting into college and /or career and was a dedicated Bronco fan. Additionally, Bill was an avid bridge and domino player that never met a stranger and was known by all as being a great storyteller. Post retirement, Bill was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church of Dayton, served on the Dayton ISD school board, was a recipient of the Dayton ISD Hall of Fame, raised cattle, and traveled with his wife and their many close friends.
