Glenda Maxine Morgan Wright, 83, of Baytown, TX., passed away on December 2, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Winnie sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack makes final journey home – 80 years later
- Hanson named Refiner of Year
- Fatal shooting suspect out on $100,000 bond
- Teen is 10th homicide in Baytown this year
- GC weighs options for Pumphrey boundaries
- Mayor’s reception, swearing in tonight
- Companies team up to collect coats for needy
- GCM falls at home, while Eagles win late
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented