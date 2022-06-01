Gracie Mae Doucette

Gracie Mae Morgan Doucette passed away. Services for Gracie will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church,7122 Whiting Rock, Baytown, Texas. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Rosary: 9:30 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. Funeral service provided by Frazier Funeral Home, Baytown, Texas. Phone: (281) 426-5579. www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Gracie Mae Morgan was born on March 25, 1936 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to Promise and Ethel Morgan. The second oldest of four children, all girls. She moved to McNair, Texas in 1941.
Commented