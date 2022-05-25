Lloyd Ralph Dunn passed away on May 22, 2022. Services are in the care of Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX. A vistation will be held Wednesday, May 25th from 5 to 7 p.m.. The service will be held on Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m. followed by the interment.
Lloyd Ralph Dunn, 78, of Highlands, Texas, slipped into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by his family on Sunday May 22, 2022. He was born on August 3, 1943, in Highlands, Texas to the late Allen Glen and Willie Mae Dunn. Lloyd graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1961. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.
