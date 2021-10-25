Wanda LaJoyce Marcus-O’Connor passed away on September 29, 2021. Service was held at 11 a.m. on October 11, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Home of Atascocita, officiated by Rev. Kevin Martin. Internment was at Green Oak Cemetery, Kinder, Louisiana.
Wanda LaJoyce Marcus-O’Connor, January 15, 1957 - September 29, 2021, was born and spent her early years in Louisiana but grew up and lived most of her life in Texas. Graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in 1975, Wanda was married to Barry O’Connor in 1976 in Baytown and lived her life as a resident of Baytown, Crosby, Houston, and Atascocita.
