Deborah (Deb) Lynn Leno Singleton transitioned peacefully to an eternal resting place on January 22, 2021. A private funeral service for the family will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at All Peoples’ Funeral Home, 13035 Highway 6, Rosharon, Texas 77583. In place of flowers, Deborah request to send donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer in honor of her name.
Deborah (Deb) Lynn Leno Singleton was a caring wife, stepmother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and educator. Deborah transitioned peacefully to an eternal resting place on January 22, 2021, at the age of 71.
