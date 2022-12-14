James Russell (Bo) Bundage Sr. passed away on December 4, 2022. Services for James will be on Saturday December 17, 2022 at Memorial Baptist Church 600 W. Sterling Ave. Baytown, TX 77520. Visitation: 11:00 a,m, to 12 p.m. and Funeral Service 12 p.m. Frazier Funeral Home 7623 Harrison Street Baytown, TX 77521 281-426-5579
James Russell (Bo) Bundage Sr. was born in Baytown, Texas in 1940. He was a graduate of George Washington Carver High school’s fighting Panthers, later changed to the Buccneers.
