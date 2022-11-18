Rudy Thomas Oviedo Sr. passed away on November 15, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baytown, with burial to follow at Sterling-White Cemetery.
Rudy Thomas Oviedo Sr., 98, of Baytown, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Rudy was born December 21, 1923, in Baytown. He is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Oviedo, and his son, Michael Oviedo. He is also preceded in death by all six of his siblings. He was the last surviving son of Ynocencio and Bernarda Oviedo.
