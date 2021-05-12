George Edwin (Eddie) Hoskins joined his Lord and Savior and family in heaven on May 8, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd., Baytown, TX 77520.
George Edwin (Eddie) Hoskins, 94, of Baytown, joined his Lord and Savior and family in heaven on May 8, 2021. He was born in Handley, Texas on April 20, 1927 to Charles Houston Hoskins and Jettie Lou Gregory Hoskins. He was married to Virginia Lucille Deaver Hoskins for 63 years.
