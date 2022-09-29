Israel Moreno Garcia passed away onSeptember 26, 2022. A visitation for Israel will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Garcia family.
Israel Moreno Garcia, 72, a resident of Baytown Texas, passed away on September 26, 2022. He was born in Matamoros, Mexico on October 12, 1949, to Pedro and Paula Garcia.
