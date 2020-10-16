Marlin Channing Moore passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. The family will receive condolences on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3515 Trinity Drive, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77580 from 9 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal and Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Sterling White Cemetery (Garden of Honor), 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Marlin wished that memorials be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Building Fund, 3515 Trinity Drive, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77580
Marlin Channing Moore, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Marlin was born January 2, 1930, in Doddridge County, West Virginia, the child of Harley Zackquill Moore and Thelma Aletha Davis Moore.
