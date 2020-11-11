Joe Cephus Watkins passed away on November 3, 2020. Flowers can be sent to Memorial Baptist Church, 600 W. Sterling Ave, Baytown, TX 77520 to honor the Celebration of Joe’s life which will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Joe Cephus Watkins, 68 years of age, of Baytown, Texas, passed away November 3, 2020. He was born in Tylertown, Mississippi on September 26, 1952 to Joe Carter Watkins and Betty Jean Renfroe. He was married to Donna Jean Watkins for 17 years. Joe had a career as a Supervisor Level 1 in Tank Building and welding for 49 years for CBIPDM Tank Company, Pasadena Tank Company, and BBB Tank Company.
