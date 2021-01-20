Beth McPhail Ehlig passed away on January 17, 2021. Burial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 25th, outdoors at San Jacinto Memorial Park (14659 East Fwy.). Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church of Baytown or to DePelchin Children’s Center in Houston.
Beth McPhail Ehlig died peacefully on January 17, 2021, at age 92. Beth was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was raised in Baytown by her loving parents Morton and Isabel Williams with a special attachment to her beloved grandfather, Pa Jones. An active member of Faith (previously First) Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years, Beth married Sammie McPhail in 1947 in the original church building on Defee Street. Together they had three children, Ray McPhail (Margaret), Susan McPhail Wittjen (Gaddis), and Morton McPhail (Suzanne), grandchildren Beth, Christopher, Alex, and Matthew, and great grandchildren Tristan and Hazel and were married until Sammie’s death in 1986.
Commented