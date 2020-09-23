Lester A. Gallatin passed away September 18, 2020. The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday September 26, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 6227 N. Main St., Baytown, TX 77521. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.
Lester A. Gallatin, 80, of Baytown, Texas passed away September 18, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas on April 2, 1940 to Lester and Molly Gallatin.
