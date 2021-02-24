Richard Francis Galvan, Jr. passed away on February 20, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 40 p.m. with a Rosary at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The funeral service and military honors will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The funeral home is limited to 50 people at a time and everyone must wear a facial covering. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Richard Francis Galvan, Jr., fondly known as “Rick”, 59, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on February 20, 2021. He was born in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois on July 18, 1961 to Richard Galvan, Sr. and Cordelia Costello Galvan.
Commented