Leslie Eugene (Gene) Hartzog passed away on January 23, 2022. Visitation will be held at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Drive, Baytown, TX 77520 on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. with committal service to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Mark Broussard and Dr. E. Richard Steel.
Leslie Eugene (Gene) Hartzog went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, January 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s. He was able to remain at home with the love of his life, wife Shirley, caring for him daily with the utmost love from her heart.
