David Mack Warren passed on December 24, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Wildwood United Methodist Church in Magnolia. The service will be available via livestream on the church website at www.wildwood-umc.org. Burial will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Baytown at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wildwood United Methodist Church at www.wildwood-umc.org.
David Mack Warren, 73, of Magnolia, succumbed to COVID-19 on December 24, 2020 in a hospital in The Woodlands. He was born June 9, 1947 in Baytown, Texas. Mack was a 1965 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, served in the Navy onboard the USS Alamo, and earned his Bachelor of Science from Stephen F. Austin State University. He worked for Exxon as a Process Technician for 21 years. Mack was an active member of Wildwood United Methodist Church in Magnolia, where he volunteered in Children's Ministry.
