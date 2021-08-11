Lucinda (Cindy) Marie Simmons passed away on August 2, 2021. Funeral service will be August 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at United City Church, 19901 Townsen Blvd, Humble, TX.
Lucinda (Cindy) Marie Simmons, 67, of Henderson, Texas, passed away on August 2, 2021. Cindy was born June 30, 1954, at St. Josephs Hospital, in Houston, Texas, to Glen and Donna Drebert. Cindy graduated from Channelview High School in May 1972. After raising her two children, Cindy chose to go to college at the University of Houston to purse a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. So, almost 20 years after high school, in 1991, Cindy graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors. Upon graduation Cindy immediately began a career in education for Crosby ISD. She was very passionate about her job teaching young children and believed all children deserved the same opportunity for a great education. She was awarded Teacher of the Year numerous times throughout her 18-year career with the district.
Commented