Stephen Scott O’Sullivan passed away on September 4, 2021. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Memory Gardens in Baytown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take time to make a special memory with your family or friends. Stephen’s passing is a stark reminder that we are not guaranteed tomorrow and we should all cherish the time we get to spend with our loved ones.
Stephen Scott O’Sullivan, 50, passed away on September 4, 2021. Stephen was born December 19, 1970 in Baytown, Texas to Ronald and Betty O’Sullivan. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1989 and received a degree from the University of Houston Downtown.
Commented