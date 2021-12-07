William (Bootie) Gonzales passed away on December2, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10 a.m.. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX. 77521 with visitation 30 minutes prior. Burial will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX. 77521. Officiating the service will be Deacon George Rincon. Reverend Michael Gonzales will be officiating at Graveside.
William (Bootie) Gonzales, 61, of Baytown, Texas., passed away on December 2, 2021. He was born in Baytown, Texas. on January 22, 1960 to Antonio and Juanita Gonzales. He was married to Rebecca Gonzales for 18 years. Bootie had a career in logistics and worked for companies including Kellogg Brown and Root, Budweiser and Daniel’s Construction. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and Masonic Lodge #1192.
Commented