Rudolph (Rudy) Dyson Edwards, Sr. passed away on November 28, 2020. Private family services and burial will be held. Serving as pallbearers will be Gene Starling, Cal Start, Jarrod Oakley, Kasey Oakley, Marcus Oakley, and Buck Leavins, Jr. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be made to the Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 600 W. Sterling Ave., Baytown, TX 77520.
Rudolph (Rudy) Dyson Edwards, Sr., 93, of Baytown was born January 4, 1927 in Thornton, Texas and passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Commented