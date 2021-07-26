Saundra L. Smith passed away on June 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family has asked that you make a donation in Saundra’s memory to the Baytown Little Theater, 2 E. Texas Ave, Baytown, Texas, or Catholic Charities, 2900 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas 77006. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church, 800 W. Baker Rd., Baytown, Texas. An inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
Saundra L. Smith, 72, of Baytown, Texas passed away on June 24, 2021. Saundra was born May 5, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas to Raymond Davin Brownshadle and Virginia Mae Elrod.
Commented