Billie Edlene McNutt Wilson passed away on March 19, 2021. Visitation will be at Navarre Funeral Home on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow with Rev. Bill Yowell officiating. Burial will follow at San Jacinto Memorial Park in Houston.
Billie Edlene McNutt Wilson, 93 was born August 28, 1927 in Franklin, Texas to Eddie Frank and Ida Bell McNutt, she passed peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021 at home in Baytown. She was an extremely loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She went by Edlene, but everyone she knew called her MawMaw.
