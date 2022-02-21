Leandra Vasquez Martinez (Chita) passed away on February 16, 2022. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m.. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1124 Beech Street, Baytown, TX. Burial will be at 1:30 at Earthman Memorial Gardens, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, TX.
In the early morning hours of February 16th our beautiful and beloved Leandra Vasquez Martinez (Chita) got her wings into the heavens. At 93 years of age, she departed this life to join the Lord and familia. She will be well received into heaven after having fulfilled her great mission on this earth.
