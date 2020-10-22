Jean Elizabeth Vaughn passed away on October 19, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited by Deacon George Silva at 6 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina St., Baytown, Texas 77520, with Father Edmond Eduarte officiating. Interment will follow at Sterling White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund, 1907 Carolina St., Baytown, TX 77520.
Mrs. Jean Elizabeth Vaughn of Baytown, Texas passed away The Methodist Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born July 11, 1932 in Dallas, Texas and was a resident of Baytown for 35 years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
