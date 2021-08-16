Clayton James Ellington passed away on August 11, 2021. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow, starting at 11 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Graveside services will be held following the funeral service at 12:30, in Earthman Memory Gardens, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521.
Clayton James Ellington, 62, of Baytown, Texas, passed away August 11, 2021. He was born in Burnet, Texas on August 4, 1959 to James Clayton Ellington and Leona Jane Lyda.
