Nita Faye Wehmeyer went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2021. The family will receive visitors at Memorial Baptist Church Sterling from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by the celebration of her life at 10 a.m. Pastor Randy Piatt of Memorial Baptist Church will officiate over the celebration of Nita’s life. She will be interred at Memory Gardens. Our family understands that due to COVID attending the service may not be possible for many. Therefore, for those that are unable to attend the service, Memorial Baptist Church will graciously live stream the service to allow all that would like to celebrate her life with the family that opportunity. You may view the service by going to FaceBook and accessing the facebook page of Dona Marie Kitchen (Calhoun).
Nita Faye Wehmeyer went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2021. Nita was born on September 18, 1943 in Channelview, Texas to Dewey Lester and Cleo Mae South Walker. Nita married Hermis (Buddy) Julius Wehmeyer on July 16, 1965. They were married 36 years and together raised three beautiful children. Nita spent most of her life in Baytown, Texas. Nita was a long time member of Memorial Baptist Church of Baytown. Nita was a faithful Christian, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Nita saw only the best in people. She had a kind and gentle spirit and was loved by all that knew her. Her love and laughter will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.
Commented