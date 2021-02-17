Earl Wayne Fudge passed away on February 10, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral services will take place in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. with interment to follow in Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Fudge family may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Earl Wayne Fudge, age 74, passed away peacefully February 10, 2021 to join the Lord. He was born in Baytown, Texas on January 8, 1947. Earl graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1965. In 1967, he joined the Unites States Army and later proudly served in the Army Special Forces, the Green Berets. After leaving the military, he met his wife, Sandra, of which they celebrated 50 years of marriage in October 2020. He made a career at Exxon Mobile and retired in 2003. He was a member of the Cedar Bayou Methodist Church. He was a dedicated husband, father, and papa. He treasured time spent with family and embraced every moment with them. He also enjoyed taking family trips and playing billiards. Earl was a man of integrity, honor and a positive influence for many people.
