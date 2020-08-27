Jenny (Belt) Waddell passed away on August 12, 2020.A celebration of Jenny’s life was held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Foust and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jenny can be made to Summer Santa, www.summersanta.org or The Gatehouse, www.gatehousegrapevine.com To view full obituary please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/grapevine-tx/jenny-waddell-9309288?fbclid=IwAR0ux64lkJWqAQHu8mBPWk3fiKNVxVa6VwHrDleVFYHAPtecNr
Jenny (Belt) Waddell of Southlake, Texas passed away, August 12, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1966 in Baytown, Texas.
