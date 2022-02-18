Donna S. Bruce R.N. passed away on February 15, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m, at Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church, 3700 N. Highway 146, Baytown, TX 77520. A memorial service will follow and begin at 2 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, Monday, February 21, 2022 at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. IH 35, Waco, TX 76706. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Curt's Kitchen at Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church, 3700 N. Highway 146, Baytown, TX 77520.
Donna S. Bruce R.N. passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in Baytown at the age of 73. She was born in Yokohama, Japan on August 25, 1948.
