Virginia Nell Lensing Mitchan passed away on March 15, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in the chapel of Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas. Virginia’s life will be celebrated with loved ones and friends sharing memories from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Sterling White Cemetery. A reception is to follow in the family center at Sterling-White Funeral Home
Virginia Nell Lensing Mitchan, 75, of Baytown, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was born in Baytown, Texas on December 24, 1946, to her parents, Hiram Cecil Lensing and Dorothy Bell Lensing. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, and amazing mother whose passion was her children. Virginia enjoyed crocheting and working on her crafting projects. She loved to sing and play musical instruments. She was an honorary member of Latimer Assembly of God in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Virginia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
