Russell Steven Craig passed away on June 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Memorial Baptist Church, 600 W. Sterling Ave. in Baytown, Texas 77520. In remembrance of Russell you may contribute to Memorial Baptist Church at httpa://memorialbaytown.com or the American Liver Foundation at https://liverfoundation.org under the red Donate Now tab.
Russell Steven Craig, 61, a long-time resident of Baytown, Texas passed away on June 28, 2021, after battling an illness. His mother, Judi Craig; his children, Kyle and Kali Craig; his wife, Susan Craig; and his sister, Jeri DeFeo and his friends will forever miss him.
