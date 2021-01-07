Constance M. (Connie) Hooper passed away on Januray 2, 2021. Connie was interred at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont, TX, 77703. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross. You are invited to view her tribute or send a condolence to the family at www.CrespoAndJirrels.com
Constance M. (Connie) Hooper, age 91, of Baytown, died peacefully on January 2, 2021. She was born on September 11, 1929, in Beaumont, Texas, to Melvin and Thelma Smith. She graduated high school a few years after the end of World War II and started nurse’s training shortly afterwards. She married John Hooper at St. Anthony Catholic Church at age 18.
