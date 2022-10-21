Joyce E Holt passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022. A memorial service in honor of her memory will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Mt Rose COGIC, City of Refuge in Crosby, TX. All who wish to celebrate her life are welcome to attend.
Joyce E Holt, age 69 passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022 due to congestive heart failure. She was born July 31, 1953 in Liberty Texas to Albert Burleso’n and Juanita Jeter Johnson. She later married Robert Holt III and they had two sons, Aaron and Ashton “Arthur” Holt. She graduated from Ross S Sterling High School in 1971 and pursued an associate’s degree as a certified nursing assistant at Lee College all prior to graduating from high school. She was a long-time resident of the Central Heights neighborhood in Baytown, Texas where she grew up and she also attended church at Mount Rose Church of God in Christ.
Commented