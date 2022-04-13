Mary Lou Spurgeon Adams passed away on April 10, 2022. A visitation will be held at St. Mark’s Methodist Church Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Family members will participate in a private graveside service will be held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/
Mary Lou Spurgeon Adams passed peacefully into Heaven on April 10, 2022. Born in Nacogdoches May 6, 1947, to John Thomas Spurgeon and Lucille May Ross Spurgeon, she lived her entire life in Baytown. Mary Lou graduated from Lee High School in 1965, and attended Lee College for two years, before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Texas in December 1970. She spent the early years of her career working in the insurance and wealth management industries where she was eventually introduced to her future husband, John Adams, who proposed to her on their first date. Mary Lou married John at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church within just over a year of meeting him. They were dedicated members of St. Mark’s for most of their life together, and the couple remained faithfully married for 51 years.
