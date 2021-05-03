Brandi Lanee Burns passed away on April 29, 2021. Due to COVID a private graveside memorial service will be held at Memory Gardens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Brandi will be laid to rest next to her mother. The family would like to thank you for all of your prayers. Services are under the direction of Crespo & Jirrel Funeral Services.
Brandi Lanee Burns was called home to be with our Lord on April 29, 2021 at the age of 46 after being involved in a tragic car accident. Brandi was born in Baytown, Texas on July 17, 1974 to Lana & Jimmy Earl Burns.
