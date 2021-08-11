Don Fobes went to be with Jesus on August 5, 2021. A memorial service to celebrate Don's life will take place on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 14450 Woodson Park Drive, Houston, TX 77044. In lieu of flowers, Don requested that you make a donation to your church or charity of your choice.
Don Fobes went to be with Jesus on August 5, 2021. Don loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was always ready to tell everyone he met about Jesus. Don grew up on a farm in Kansas with his parents, three brothers, and two sisters. He joined the U.S. Airforce, where he served as an Air Traffic Controller. Following his service, he move to Houston, where he would later retire from Mustang Tractor and Equipment Company after 42 years.
Commented