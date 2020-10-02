Homer Lee Wilson Jr. passed away on September 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Park followed by a Come and Go Reception from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Evergreen Park. is located at 1530 Evergreen Road, Baytown, Texas 77523. *Casual dress, children welcome, fishing available & encouraged.
Homer Lee Wilson Jr. born in Odessa, Texas on December 18th, 1956 passed into the arms of Jesus on September 24, 2020 at age 63. Lee graduated from Conroe High School in 1975 and spent his career working with NRG, formally HL&P, for 42+ years. He enjoyed volunteering with Baytown Little League, the Boy Scouts of America and any sport or interest that his children had. Lee had a most kind and giving heart. He loved spending time with his family every chance that he had especially the holidays & family vacations. You could be certain that these were well planned out, there would be much laughter, and that everyone would be well fed.
Commented