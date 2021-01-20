Wayne Allen Pratt passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. A public viewing will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be a private family service at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Alexander's Mortuary, 410 Battlebell Rd. Highland, Texas 77562
Wayne Allen Pratt, 67, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born December 14, 1953 in the small town of Old River, Texas to the late parents of James and Mable Pratt.
