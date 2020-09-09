Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 76F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
John Michael Zink III passed away on September 6, 2020. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX, 77562. A funeral service for Mr. Zink will begin at 2 p.m., graveside service immediately following in Sterling White Cemetery with Pastors Mark Stafford and Carl Strickland officiating
John Michael Zink, III, 78, of Baytown, Texas passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 with his loving wife of 58 years by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 26, 1941 to John and Dorothy Zink. John was the second of four children. He attended Taft High School and then proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy, followed by four years in the Naval Reserve. His service time included three years on a Far East Cruise in Japan, Hong Kong and Hawaii on the USS Kitty Hawk. While stationed in Beeville, Texas, he met the love of his life, Judy. Their lifelong journey began after their marriage on December 19, 1961 and they were later blessed with two children – Johnny and Gina.
