Leonor Cardona Martinez passed away on May 18, 2021. The family of Leonor Cardona Martinez would like to extend the invitation to the viewing on Monday, May 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Home, Baytown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. The family thanks everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, prayers, and all acts of kindness extended to them during their time of bereavement. Your presence and time will forever be appreciated. May God continue to bless each of you.
Our beloved Leonor Cardona Martinez, 97, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on May 18, 2021 in Hanford, California. She was born in Matehula, San Luis Potosi, Mexico on July 28, 1923, to Teodoro Cardona and Dominga Mata. She was married to Tranquilino Martinez.
