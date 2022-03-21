Carlton Joseph Guillory passed away on March 17, 2022. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 to 12:30 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7122 Whiting Rock St, Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral Mass will begin at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Sterling White Cemetery.
Carlton Joseph Guillory, 65, of Wharton, Texas, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 17, 2022. He was born in Baytown, Texas on April 4, 1956 to his parents, Carlton Guillory Sr. and Gloria Mae Balque Guillory.
Commented