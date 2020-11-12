Martha (Louise) Holloway Bishop passed away November 9, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown. For those who desire, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Louise’s name.
Martha (Louise) Holloway Bishop, 97, of Baytown, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence.
