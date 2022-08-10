Edith Marie Davis passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. A visitation for Edith will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. A funeral service will occur Friday, August 12, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. A committal service will occur Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521.
Edith Marie Davis, age 84 of Old River, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Edith was born July 25, 1938, in San Angelo, Texas on July 25, 1938, to William and Olie Greer. She was married to James R. Davis for 65 years.
Commented