Norma Lee Couchman Johnson passed away on March 24, 2021. We will celebrate her life at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery at the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001.
Norma Lee Couchman Johnson lived a life of devotion to God and her family. Norma was also known as Mom, MeMe, NoNo, PeeWee, and Ms.Norma. She was called Home on March 24, 2021 to be with her devoted husband and Heavenly Father. Norma was born on May 26, 1927 in Boynton, Oklahoma. After graduating from Cayuga High School , Norma attended business school in Port Arthur, Texas. On April 7, 1950, Norma married her high school sweetheart, Billy J. Johnson, and together they started a family. Her main focus in life was her husband and raising her three daughters, while at the same time managing to work in various business positions. Norma was very active with her daughters’ interests and activities and was always their biggest fan! Ms. Norma retired after several years as a bookkeeper at Pelco Construction.
